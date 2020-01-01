Known for high resin production, Magic Bud is an easy-to-grow strain great for making hash. This strain puts out floral aromas and flavors that transcend into a pleasant, uplifting high that mellows out in the end. Magic Bud is a great choice for a middle-of-the-afternoon pick-me-up when you want to take in a bit more of the day with a smile across your face.
