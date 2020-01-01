ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Magic Bud
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Magic Bud
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Magic Bud

Magic Bud

Known for high resin production, Magic Bud is an easy-to-grow strain great for making hash. This strain puts out floral aromas and flavors that transcend into a pleasant, uplifting high that mellows out in the end. Magic Bud is a great choice for a middle-of-the-afternoon pick-me-up when you want to take in a bit more of the day with a smile across your face.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Magic Bud nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Magic Bud nearby.

Products with Magic Bud

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Magic Bud nearby.