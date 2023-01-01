stock photo similar to Magic Marker
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Magic Marker

Magic Marker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Permanent Marker x RS-11 and bred by Seed Junky Genetics, with distribution by Doja Pak. This strain is a stinker, with a pungent mix of astringent, minty chemical notes laced with sherbet sweetness and a tropical fruity twist—like sniffing your favorite marker during art class. Both of Magic Marker’s parent strains have won cup titles and numerous placements on best-of year lists, Leafly included. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Magic Marker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Magic Marker

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Magic Marker products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Magic Marker near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight