A high caliber strain of mysterious origins, Buddha Seeds took a variety of powerful ruderalis, indica, and sativa strains to create this auto-flowering hybrid. This plant will explode with growth and branches and will provide high yields of spicy-smelling flowers. Magnum takes predominantly after its sativa parent when it comes to effects, producing fits of laughter and a euphoric cerebral blast.
