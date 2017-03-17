ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A high caliber strain of mysterious origins, Buddha Seeds took a variety of powerful ruderalis, indica, and sativa strains to create this auto-flowering hybrid. This plant will explode with growth and branches and will provide high yields of spicy-smelling flowers. Magnum takes predominantly after its sativa parent when it comes to effects, producing fits of laughter and a euphoric cerebral blast.

Avatar for Solivagante
Member since 2018
12 semanas y 40-50g promedio. sabor y aroma a limón y herbal. subidón instantáneo, muy energético y cerebral. sensaciones generales: enérgico, Alegre, enfocado, sociable, positivo.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for DrArsenic
Member since 2016
Magnum is one of my favorite autoflowering strains. I agree with the time to harvest, 77+ days. Such a nice spice and citrus taste and an elevating buzz. Using 50/50 compost and vermiculite and garden store nutes I have been getting about 100g/plant - pretty new at this. Believe the potency rep...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for JayPeezy630
Member since 2017
Tis true about the auto flowering. I feel mentally energetic yet sedated into my car seat... I got 2/15$ that's a deal so fuck yea Magnum
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for AleMa359
Member since 2016
My eyes are spinning 😱 just woww really good strain and really slow burning top 👌 only the troath hurted while i was smoking😵 but basicly a reallllyyyy gooodddd jahhh
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for fullmelomaniac
Member since 2014
Awesome strain, potent, best to smoke with friends, it guarantees lots of laugh. During grow it's resilient and a produces a great amount of flowers
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

