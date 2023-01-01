stock photo similar to Mamba Negra
Mamba Negra

Mamba Negra is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Critical Mass and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mamba Negra is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Blim Burn Seeds, the average price of Mamba Negra typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mamba Negra’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mamba Negra, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


