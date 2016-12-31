Maui Citrus Punch is an exquisitely fruity strain that combines the best of Maui Dawg and Tangelo Kush. These parent strains come together to create a cross that is pleasurable to nearly all the senses, exhibiting bright citrus notes with funky skunky undertones. The flavor holds on to the citrus and slight earthiness that slowly morphs into a high energy euphoria which settles in the body. Consider enjoying Maui Citrus Punch outdoors, as the aroma alone will draw attention.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
Vuki63
bluevpfree
Riddlechip
Bluntblowin1992
Kolo421
Find Maui Citrus Punch nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Maui Citrus Punch nearby.
Lineage
Products with Maui Citrus Punch
Hang tight. We're looking for Maui Citrus Punch nearby.