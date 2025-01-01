stock photo similar to Melona
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Melona
write a review
Melona is a cannabis strain bred by Clout King.Melona is a cross of Melonade and Gelato #33.
Melona's main aroma and flavor profile is sour grapes. Melona’s dominant terpenes are B-Myrcene, Linalool, and B-Cayophyllene.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to MelonaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Melona products near you
Similar to Melona near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—