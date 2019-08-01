The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
7
Datayoda
Dhehrer
LeaflyStoneS
Sean1982
LitimusMaximus
Find Melonade nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Melonade nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with Melonade
Hang tight. We're looking for Melonade nearby.