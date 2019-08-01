ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 7 reviews

Melonade

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

Melonade

The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.

Reviews

7

Avatar for Datayoda
Member since 2017
This stuff will get you flying. I get crazy horny and so happy on this strain. Vaping it tastes like chlorine but who cares about taste. 5 bowls and I barely can function the next day. Crazy strong.
ArousedEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Dhehrer
Member since 2019
Digging the mix of euphoria and energy! Definitely a fan.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LeaflyStoneS
Member since 2019
Nice strain gives nice mixture of euphoria and engry
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Sean1982
Member since 2015
This weed is Beyoncé.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LitimusMaximus
Member since 2019
Just got this! I’m primarily a vape so I got this stuff and it honestly took me on this beautiful and majestic journey back to my honeymoon! There was a strain my wife and I were hitting and it just made us feel so positive and full of joy and relaxed... this strain does just that, and more! I work ...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Watermelon Zkittlez
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Tree
parent
Strain
Melonade

