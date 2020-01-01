Developed by Paradise Seeds in Amsterdam, Mendocino Skunk is part of their Chong’s Choice lineup and crosses some of Mendocino County’s finest genetics with some choice Dutch genetics from Paradise Seed’s vault. Consumers can expect a fruity flavor with skunky undertones in both the smell and taste. With a pleasant and smooth high, Mendocino Skunk is a great strain for new consumers who don’t want to be too bogged down.