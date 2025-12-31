Best strain of all times? MIMOSA 5/5 And God made Mimosa! There is common weed aka Haze, Kush etc and there is Mimosa. Mimosa is a special strain of medical cannabis for veterans like me. Between 1 joint Mimosa or 1 bag Haze, I would choose Mimosa without a doubt. It is my favorite strain and it's very strong up to 30% THC for daytime and night time. I am addicted to Mimosa, a must for me. By homegrowers is Mimosa top while fresh lot of terpens and trichromes, snowy by THC. If there is no Mimosa in Pharmacy or by homegrowers, I choose Slurricane of the same family. MIMOSA and SLURRICANE are twin children of Purple Punch, both can reach a high potential from 30% to 33%. I don't think that I would find a better strain than Mimosa. Best strain of all times! 5/5

