Hybrid

Miami Yayo

Cookies and Lemonnade turn up the heat with Miami Yayo, a hybrid strain released as part of the Medellin line, combining Medellin with Collins Ave. The buds erupt with shimmering resin, rich purple hues and orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miami Yayo, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

