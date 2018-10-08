ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mighty Glue
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Mighty Glue
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 5 reviews

Mighty Glue

Mighty Glue

Cultivated by The Farm Genetics, Mighty Glue was developed to be a tried-and-true, heavy-hitting nightcap. Created by crossing OG Glue with Sour Bubble, Mighty Glue produces dense trichome-soaked buds that smell of sharp, sour funk and sandalwood incense. This strain will make you laugh and let go of the day before stepping into bed.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

Show all

Avatar for Transit22
Member since 2018
This strain relaxes your body while keeping your mind creative and talkative. I’ve also had success using it to quit drinking alcohol as it provides a bit of a happy buzz.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for sunnygs
Member since 2017
I’ve been going through a period of depression, this really helped me out. It helped me focus and I have a serious problem when it comes down to sitting down and getting work done.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Atolabor1
Member since 2018
This is a strain from GG originally GG#4 at the Farm in Boulder Colorado. they just changed the name and genitics to come up with this sour berry GG traits. Should be a good producer.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ScuBaDooB
Member since 2017
I can dig it. makes you want to talk a bunch. happy buzz 😊
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Wilros02
Member since 2016
Honestly speaking, I’m a little bit frustrated with this strain. One of the young kids at my local ace hardware recommended “mighty glue”, and said that it can fix anything in a jiffy. I’m here to say that this strain DID NOT FIX MY MARRIAGE and my kids still hate me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Tingly
more reviews
write a review

Find Mighty Glue nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mighty Glue nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Sour Bubble
parent
Strain
Mighty Glue

Products with Mighty Glue

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mighty Glue nearby.

Most popular in