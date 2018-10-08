Cultivated by The Farm Genetics, Mighty Glue was developed to be a tried-and-true, heavy-hitting nightcap. Created by crossing OG Glue with Sour Bubble, Mighty Glue produces dense trichome-soaked buds that smell of sharp, sour funk and sandalwood incense. This strain will make you laugh and let go of the day before stepping into bed.
