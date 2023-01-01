stock photo similar to Milk Monkey
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Milk Monkey

Milk Monkey is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Cookies N Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Milk Monkey is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Milk Monkey typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Milk Monkey’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Milk Monkey, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

