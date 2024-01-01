Indica

Milkman

Milkman is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Honey Sticks Genetics that combines Oreoz x Dual OG. The result is a plant with icy purple buds flecked with green. It gives off a ripe, creamy berry aroma swirling with lemon, skunk and pine notes, and tastes of herbal, milky earth upon inhalation. Milkman is a great option to relieve stress and anxiety while catalyzing some new creative ideas. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Milkman, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


