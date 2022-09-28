Mimosa #26 effects are mostly energizing.
Mimosa #26 potency is higher THC than average.
Mimosa #26 is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, happy, and energetic. Mimosa #26 has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mimosa #26, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Mimosa #26 weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mimosa #26 sensations
Mimosa #26 helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mimosa #26 products near you
Similar to Mimosa #26 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—