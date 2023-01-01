Minty Haze
Minty Haze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Amnesia Haze and The Menthol. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Minty Haze is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Vireo, the average price of Minty Haze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Minty Haze’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Minty Haze, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
