A cross that celebrates the legendary landrace Columbian, Miss Columbia crosses Cindy Le Pew and Columbian Black. Miss Columbia was bred with the goal of bringing the classic ‘60s strain back into circulation, and it reeks of tropical pineapple, melon, skunk, and diesel. As for the high, consumers can expect a soaring rush that may be a bit intense for the less experienced, but welcomed by any lover of racey strains.