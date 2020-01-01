Bred by Plantworks, Miss Fortune Cookie is a THC-dominant phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. It has a traditional Cookies-like appearance with dense buds covered in sticky orange hairs, and its terpene profile gives off earth and citrus flavors. People may be left feeling a stimulating head high that elevates the mind and expands consciousness.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
No reviews yet.
Find Miss Fortune Cookie nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Miss Fortune Cookie nearby.
Lineage
Products with Miss Fortune Cookie
Hang tight. We're looking for Miss Fortune Cookie nearby.