HybridTHC 25%CBD

Momochi

Momochi is a hybrid weed strain bred by Umami Seed Co from a genetic cross of Zabuza x Obama Runtz and grown by Fig Farms. There are two Momochi phenotypes with distinct flavor profiles, but both express deep purple buds with russet hairs and globs of trichomes. Momochi #1 has a sweet, berry palate, where Momochi #4 veers more zesty lime. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Momochi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

