Obama Runtz
Obama Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Obama Runtz is a mysterious marijuana strain popularized by street culture. Obama Runtz is neither related to Runtz nor Obama Kush. Rumors about this strain started with a viral video originating in Atlanta, GA. As of 2020.
Obama Runtz strain effects
Obama Runtz strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 8% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
