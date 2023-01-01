stock photo similar to Mom's Spaghetti
Mom's Spaghetti
Mom's Spaghetti is a cannabis strain bred by Clout King and released in 2021 that crosses GMO Rootbeer x Carbon Fiber. This potent indica-dominant hybrid smells of smooth fuel with notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, and has relaxing, sedating effects. We're still learning more about Mom's Spaghetti, so leave a review.
