Moneytree
Moneytree potency is higher THC than average.
Moneytree is a heavy-hitting hybrid from Casa Flor that combines GDP, Cookie Glue and Wedding Cake. This trifecta brings a boatload of creamy, grape and peppery terps along with its 30%+ THC. It’s a vigorous, multicolored strain that promotes a prosperity of good vibes.
