Monster Glue
aka Gorilla Monster
Monster Glue effects are mostly calming.
Monster Glue potency is higher THC than average.
Monster Glue, also known as Gorilla Monster,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, happy, and sleepy. Monster Glue has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Monster Glue, before let us know! Leave a review.
Monster Glue sensations
Monster Glue helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
