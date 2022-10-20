Moolah
aka Moolah OG
Moolah effects are mostly calming.
Moolah potency is higher THC than average.
Moolah, also known as Moolah OG,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, giggly, and hungry. Moolah has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Moolah, before let us know! Leave a review.
Moolah sensations
Moolah helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
