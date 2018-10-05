Produced by The Farm Genetics, Moon Walk an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Purple Cow with Square Dance. With its calming effects, this strain is perfect for anyone looking for a balanced indica to feel at ease after a long day of work or play. Moon Walk’s flavor is spicy with memorable citrus notes, and its buds are dark green with purple accents shaded by dark orange hairs.
