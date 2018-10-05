ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Produced by The Farm Genetics, Moon Walk an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Purple Cow with Square Dance. With its calming effects, this strain is perfect for anyone looking for a balanced indica to feel at ease after a long day of work or play. Moon Walk’s flavor is spicy with memorable citrus notes, and its buds are dark green with purple accents shaded by dark orange hairs.

Wowza! Smoked this awhile back probably last year. The high is almost identical to that of Grandaddy Purple. Insane mind and body melting high, full body buzz, deep relaxation but gave me a lot of paranoia and overall for me was a shitty experience same with grandaddy purps. This is a good strain fo...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Moon Walk is a smooth smoke and tasty strain. Very good indica for insomnia, pain, and stress. Moon Walk has me rapidly saying Goodnight Moon. 🌙💤
RelaxedSleepy
Very relaxing body high, great to take a few bong rips after work and melt away into the couch.
Relaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Purple Cow
parent
Strain
Moon Walk

