Hybrid

Moontang

Moontang

Bodhi Seeds created Moontang by crossing Chem 91, Skunk, and Snow Lotus. Its sharp flavor profile carries undertones of toffee and caramel. With a moderate amount on potency, Moontang has notable effects, making it a great strain for listening to your favorite records or watching a thought-provoking film.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Strain
Moontang

