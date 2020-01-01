Bodhi Seeds created Moontang by crossing Chem 91, Skunk, and Snow Lotus. Its sharp flavor profile carries undertones of toffee and caramel. With a moderate amount on potency, Moontang has notable effects, making it a great strain for listening to your favorite records or watching a thought-provoking film.
