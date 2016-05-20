ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.9 76 reviews

Moose and Lobsta

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 76 reviews

Moose and Lobsta

Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.

56 people reported 619 effects
Happy 78%
Uplifted 73%
Energetic 66%
Euphoric 62%
Creative 51%
Stress 53%
Pain 48%
Depression 41%
Anxiety 39%
Inflammation 28%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

76

