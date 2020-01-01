ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Morning Flight
Morning Flight

Gage Green Group is back at it again with Morning Flight, a cross of their East Coast Sour Diesel x Mango Haze female and their G13 Skunk father. The resinous buds grow tall like a Haze, and put out gassy and fruity citrus terpenes guaranteed to turn heads. Take a puff of Morning Flight before you walk out the door in the morning and you might just decide to take the day off and explore.

 

Reviews

Lineage

East Coast Sour Diesel
Mango Haze
