Gage Green Group is back at it again with Morning Flight, a cross of their East Coast Sour Diesel x Mango Haze female and their G13 Skunk father. The resinous buds grow tall like a Haze, and put out gassy and fruity citrus terpenes guaranteed to turn heads. Take a puff of Morning Flight before you walk out the door in the morning and you might just decide to take the day off and explore.
