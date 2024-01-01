stock photo similar to Mother Gorilla
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Mother Gorilla

Mother Gorilla is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Reina Madre and Jack The Ripper. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Mother Gorilla is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Hytiva, the average price of Mother Gorilla typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mother Gorilla’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mother Gorilla, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Mother Gorilla

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Mother Gorilla products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Mother Gorilla near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight