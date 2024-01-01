Mother Gorilla
Mother Gorilla is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Reina Madre and Jack The Ripper. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Mother Gorilla is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Hytiva, the average price of Mother Gorilla typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mother Gorilla’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mother Gorilla, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Mother GorillaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mother Gorilla products near you
Similar to Mother Gorilla near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—