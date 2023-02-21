Muddy Waters reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Muddy Waters.
Muddy Waters strain effects
Muddy Waters strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Muddy Waters reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Muddy Waters
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in