IndicaTHC 22%CBD

Mystery Made

Mystery Made is an indica-dominant weed strain bred in collaboration between Elev8 Seeds and Mystery Made, from a genetic cross of (Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy) x White Truffle. Its terps are a mind-boggling blend of sweet, creamy banana, diesel, and earth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mystery Made, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

