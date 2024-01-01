stock photo similar to Naughty Cookies
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Naughty Cookies

Naughty Cookies is a mischievous cannabis strain bred by Ben Horner of Kali Grown Seeds in 2016. It crosses the classic GSC strain with Juggernaut for a purple-flecked plant that emits the same dessert palate Cookies strain lovers want. Naughty Cookies is strong, often exceeding 21% THC and easy to grow. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Naughty Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Naughty Cookies strain genetics

Naughty Cookies grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
