Naughty Cookies
Naughty Cookies is a mischievous cannabis strain bred by Ben Horner of Kali Grown Seeds in 2016. It crosses the classic GSC strain with Juggernaut for a purple-flecked plant that emits the same dessert palate Cookies strain lovers want. Naughty Cookies is strong, often exceeding 21% THC and easy to grow. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Naughty Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Naughty Cookies strain genetics
