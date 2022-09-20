Juggernaut
Juggernaut effects are mostly calming.
Juggernaut potency is higher THC than average.
Juggernaut is a potent indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing BC Hash Plant and Space Queen. Smoking this strain produces a strong high that creeps up slowly. Juggernaut will make you feel creative before moving you into a state of haze and sedation. This strain features a fruity and spicy flavor profile that will remind you of your favorite indicas. The sour and dank notes on the exhale of Juggernaut lets everyone around you know someone is consuming cannabis, so be sure to enjoy this strain when discretion is not a high priority. This strain produces beautiful, minty green nugs that sparkle with a generous frosting of trichomes.
Buy Juggernaut weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Juggernaut products near you
Juggernaut sensations
Juggernaut helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Juggernaut near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—