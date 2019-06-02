ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Neil Haze
Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Neil Haze

Neil Haze by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa-dominant hybrid that grows and grows. While this strain takes a little longer than the average Kannabia seed to flower, Neil Haze develops massive, lanky plants that reward patient growers with a generous crop overflowing with tremendous flavor. Created by crossing Northern Lights #5 x Haze, Neil Haze requires a knowledgeable grower and a warm climate to flourish. It has a 77-day flowering time and tends to offer a stimulating high alongside its fruity, spicy flavors. 

Reviews

Avatar for allison9711
Member since 2019
Decent strain for daytime use :) nice good earthy flavor with a strong euphoric, creative high :)
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
