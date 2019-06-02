Neil Haze by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa-dominant hybrid that grows and grows. While this strain takes a little longer than the average Kannabia seed to flower, Neil Haze develops massive, lanky plants that reward patient growers with a generous crop overflowing with tremendous flavor. Created by crossing Northern Lights #5 x Haze, Neil Haze requires a knowledgeable grower and a warm climate to flourish. It has a 77-day flowering time and tends to offer a stimulating high alongside its fruity, spicy flavors.