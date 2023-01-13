Neon Lights
Neon Lights effects are mostly calming.
Neon Lights potency is higher THC than average.
Neon Lights is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, euphoric, and aroused. Neon Lights has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Neon Lights, before let us know! Leave a review.
Neon Lights strain effects
Neon Lights strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
