  3. Nepalese Jam
Hybrid

4.3 6 reviews

Nepalese Jam

aka Nepal Jam

Nepalese Jam

Bred by Ace Seeds, a Nepalese female plant was crossed with a Jamaican ’85 male to create this hybrid, Nepalese Jam. If you’re looking for a strain that provides a long-lasting buzz without too much mental fogginess, Nepalese Jam is the hybrid for you. With good resistance to mold, fungus, and adverse weather conditions, Nepalese Jam requires only 9 weeks of flowering to produce dense and resinous buds.

Nepalese
Jamaican
Nepalese Jam

