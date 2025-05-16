Nipple Nectar
Nipple Nectar
Nipple Nectar effects are mostly energizing.
Nipple Nectar is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Nipple Nectar is a cross of the strains Drip Station x Milk & Cookies. Nipple Nectar is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Nipple Nectar is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Nipple Nectar strain effects
Reported by 1 real people like you
Negative Effects
Nipple Nectar strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
