Nitro Fumez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nitro Fumez.
Nitro Fumez strain effects
Nitro Fumez reviews
m........4
October 7, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Gassy fruit loops. Diesel-y lemon drop. Picked up the flower by INSA and it was incredibly smooth and absolutely delicious. Left me feeling fantastic. Definitely had a burst of energy and focus at first. Slept great that night.
m........n
September 2, 2025
Relaxed
I’ve dabbed a Nitro Fumez wax by INSA with my Boundless terp pen. I enjoyed the gassy/citrusy notes. Felt chill and mellow after dabbing. Have not smoked the bud form yet.