Nitro Fumez
aka Nitro Fumes
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Diesel
Lemon
Citrus
Nitro Fumez effects are mostly energizing.
Nitro Fumez potency is higher THC than average.
Nitro Fumez is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Bloom Seed Co. and made from a genetic cross of Motorbreath 15 x Candy Fumez. This balanced strain can help consumers feel both happy and relaxed, while potentially mitigating symptoms of anxiety or PMS for medical patients. Nitro Fumez delivers on the diesel terps, with a turpentine flavor accented by lemon and sweet, sugary notes. This strain averages 26% THC, making it a solid choice for experienced cannabis consumers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nitro Fumez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Nitro Fumez strain reviews(2)
m........4
October 7, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Gassy fruit loops. Diesel-y lemon drop. Picked up the flower by INSA and it was incredibly smooth and absolutely delicious. Left me feeling fantastic. Definitely had a burst of energy and focus at first. Slept great that night.
m........n
September 2, 2025
Relaxed
I’ve dabbed a Nitro Fumez wax by INSA with my Boundless terp pen. I enjoyed the gassy/citrusy notes. Felt chill and mellow after dabbing. Have not smoked the bud form yet.