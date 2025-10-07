Nitro Fumez is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Bloom Seed Co. and made from a genetic cross of Motorbreath 15 x Candy Fumez. This balanced strain can help consumers feel both happy and relaxed, while potentially mitigating symptoms of anxiety or PMS for medical patients. Nitro Fumez delivers on the diesel terps, with a turpentine flavor accented by lemon and sweet, sugary notes. This strain averages 26% THC, making it a solid choice for experienced cannabis consumers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nitro Fumez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.