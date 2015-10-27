ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. North American Sativa
Sativa

North American Sativa

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

Lineage

Strain
North American Sativa
Strain child
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
child

