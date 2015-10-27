North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
10
Find North American Sativa nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry North American Sativa nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with North American Sativa
Hang tight. We're looking for North American Sativa nearby.