North Star effects are mostly energizing.
North Star potency is higher THC than average.
North Star is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of North Star - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. This strain was originally bred by Sumo Seeds.
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
