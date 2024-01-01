stock photo similar to Northbay Kush
Be the first to review!
Indica

Northbay Kush

aka North Bay Kush

Northbay Kush is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Afghan Kush Auto x Backwoods Chem. We are still learning about Northbay Kush and its effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Northbay Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Northbay Kush

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Northbay Kush products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Northbay Kush near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Northbay Kush strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Northbay Kush strain genetics

Strain parent
Afk
Afghan Kush
parent
Northbay Kush
NoKu
Northbay Kush