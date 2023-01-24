Northern Cheese Haze
aka NL Cheese Haze
Northern Cheese Haze effects are mostly calming.
Northern Cheese Haze is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Northern Cheese Haze - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
