Northern Cross by Glen’s Plant Farm is a combination of two sativa-dominant hybrids built for potency and trichome production. With dense buds that smell of bright citrus and earth, this Chernobyl x Permafrost pairing is dreamy and uplifting while imbuing the body with relaxed contentment. Enjoy Northern Cross throughout the day for its calming physical attributes and mood elevation.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Northern Cross nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Northern Cross nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Northern Cross
Hang tight. We're looking for Northern Cross nearby.