Northern Cross by Glen’s Plant Farm is a combination of two sativa-dominant hybrids built for potency and trichome production. With dense buds that smell of bright citrus and earth, this Chernobyl x Permafrost pairing is dreamy and uplifting while imbuing the body with relaxed contentment. Enjoy Northern Cross throughout the day for its calming physical attributes and mood elevation. 

So this strain is interesting, I tried it out of a suggestion. First it's cross, Chernobyl and Permafrost, the mix provides an incredible cerebral. Uplifting and inspiring thought and creativity; I see why this herb would be popular in the PNW. It is a go getter makes one prone to get something done...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Permafrost
parent
Second strain parent
Chernobyl
parent
