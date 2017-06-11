ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Permafrost
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Permafrost

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.1 378 reviews

Permafrost

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Pine

Calculated from 56 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 378 reviews

Permafrost
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Pine

Permafrost, bred by Rogue Buds, is a sativa-dominant hybrid named for its frosty coat of crystal trichomes and fresh pine aroma. While some believe Permafrost to be the love child of Trainwreck and White Widow, others claim it comes from Kali Mist and Trinity Snow. Permafrost’s relaxing effects are balanced between mind and body. Larger doses demonstrate the strain’s potency: as sensory detail peaks, attention becomes transfixed, and a full-body calm takes over. For this reason, Permafrost may help patients treating ADD/ADHD and anxiety symptoms, and others have reported its success in treating arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis, and gastrointestinal disorders. 

Effects

Show all

272 people reported 2091 effects
Happy 55%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 39%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 38%
Pain 27%
Depression 27%
Nausea 16%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

378

write a review

Find Permafrost nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Permafrost nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Permafrost
First strain child
Omega
child
Second strain child
Northern Cross
child

Products with Permafrost

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Permafrost nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The 6 Best Documentaries to Watch While High
The 6 Best Documentaries to Watch While High
Get to Know a Cannabis Strain: Permafrost
Get to Know a Cannabis Strain: Permafrost

Most popular in