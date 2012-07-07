ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

3.7 12 reviews

Nuggetry OG

Nuggetry OG

Named after its breeder, Nuggetry OG is reported to be a solid, potent indica that induces spacey cerebral effects and and indica-typical, heavy body sensations. This strain differs in its exceptional appearance: the plant's flowers are puffy and emerald with balanced coverage in soft orange hairs. The aroma is pungent and of the jet fuel category; similarly, it delivers on the harsh side with a rich, lingering aftertaste. Nuggetry OG induces strong, long-lasting effects that are useful when heavily medicating.

christian
Member since 2011
Laughed pretty hard when I saw the nuggetry review describing Chubbs as creepy. It's kind of true. Does anyone really know the difference between Nuggetry OG and any other Indica out there? Does Chubbs have access to a special seed? Just a random thought after trying some Nuggetry OG. Mason, Pe...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
christian
Member since 2011
Great strain and great high. I would like it more but I just can't get over that creepy guy that promotes it on that ridiculous website.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Anonymous
Member since 2010
It use to be a great, great strain. Would drive all the way from LA just to get it. Great store, people who work there are really good and professional. The only down side is the bud. It is just flat out not good any more. I wont begin to guess as to why. Who ever knows? But this was great me...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepy
Chubbs
Member since 2011
By far the best and strongest indica I can find.
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungrySleepy
BlazeDaily
Member since 2012
Consistently fine OG, dense strong smoke, never fails to deliver a strong, long lasting high.
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
