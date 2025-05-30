Just pick some up from natural State medicinals at peer Spirit cannabis here in Fayetteville Arkansas, and I have to say that it is definitely prime I got it at 23.7% THC and 2.7% terps and 0.07% CBD after 2- one hitters.... I'm loving the flavor and the pain relief and anxiety relief!! I normally smoke all day to keep pain relief and it only took a couple hits of this.. and I don't feel the need to keep smoking for pain relief of or anxiety relief. 10 out of 10 stars for me. No Exaggeration!! I hate when people do that about bud, it's medicine people should be honest about it and this is honestly how I feel about it it tastes wonderful like creamy peanut butter and vanilla and hit you strong in the head with a warm sensation that goes down your spine and relieves nerve pain almost instantly .!!! My new go to for pain and anxiety! 💯❤️🤗💪💐🥳 Thank You Natural State Medicinals!!! You actually slow drying cure your buds properly for a month which I also very much appreciate, other brands have a wet or grass or hay flavor your guys stuff is always dank and loud!!