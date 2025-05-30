Nutterfluffer reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nutterfluffer.
Nutterfluffer strain effects
Nutterfluffer strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Nutterfluffer reviews
j........8
May 30, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Happy
This strain is a favorite among the employees at my dispensary. Im not good at identifying flavors...but this one is very smooth to smoke. It really packs a heavy, intense high. It's also very arousing, and gives your body a warm, hearty relaxification factor. Effects on the brain are equally as heavy and intense. Made me happy and relaxed at the same time. Also creativity comes a knockin, too. A little hunger happens, too. This is strong flower!
s........8
June 11, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Just pick some up from natural State medicinals at peer Spirit cannabis here in Fayetteville Arkansas, and I have to say that it is definitely prime I got it at 23.7% THC and 2.7% terps and 0.07% CBD after 2- one hitters.... I'm loving the flavor and the pain relief and anxiety relief!! I normally smoke all day to keep pain relief and it only took a couple hits of this.. and I don't feel the need to keep smoking for pain relief of or anxiety relief. 10 out of 10 stars for me. No Exaggeration!! I hate when people do that about bud, it's medicine people should be honest about it and this is honestly how I feel about it it tastes wonderful like creamy peanut butter and vanilla and hit you strong in the head with a warm sensation that goes down your spine and relieves nerve pain almost instantly .!!! My new go to for pain and anxiety! 💯❤️🤗💪💐🥳 Thank You Natural State Medicinals!!! You actually slow drying cure your buds properly for a month which I also very much appreciate, other brands have a wet or grass or hay flavor your guys stuff is always dank and loud!!