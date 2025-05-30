Nutterfluffer
Nutterfluffer
NtF
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Happy
Vanilla
Sweet
Pungent
Nutterfluffer effects are mostly energizing.
Nutterfluffer is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Nutterfluffer is a cross of the strains Dream Factory x Cereal Milk. Nutterfluffer is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Nutterfluffer is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to NutterflufferOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Nutterfluffer strain effects
Nutterfluffer strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Nutterfluffer products near you
Similar to Nutterfluffer near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Nutterfluffer strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
j........8
May 30, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Happy
s........8
June 11, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed