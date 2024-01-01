stock photo similar to Obama 16
Obama 16
write a review
Obama 16 is a new cannabis strain from seed brand Early Dew. Obama 16 is a cross of Blue 16 x Obama Runtz. We’re still learning about this strain so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Obama 16Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Obama 16 products near you
Similar to Obama 16 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—