OG Blossom
OG Blossom is a hybrid marijuana strain from Trilogene Seeds made by crossing Cherry OG with Berry Blossom. This strain is high in CBD and smells like sweet raspberries and molasses. OG Blossom has a sweet berry inhale and a smooth exhale. This taste is similar, with bold raspberry and a hint of blueberry. Growers say OG Blossom is easy to grow. This strain has orange hairs and faded buds of purple and green.
