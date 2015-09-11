- Citrus
- Peppery
- Herbal
Cherry OG by Emerald Triangle Seeds is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by combining Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors.
