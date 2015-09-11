ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 151 reviews

Cherry OG

aka Cherry OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

CalmingEnergizing

Cherry OG
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Cherry OG by Emerald Triangle Seeds is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by combining Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors. 

Effects

93 people reported 634 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 41%
Hungry 34%
Stress 29%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 20%
Lack of appetite 11%
Dry mouth 22%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 5%

Reviews

151

Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Lost Coast OG
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Cherry OG
First strain child
Cackleberry
child
Second strain child
Glazed Cherries
child

Products with Cherry OG

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Cherry OG, WSU, OG Chem, Tommy’s Home Grown, and More
